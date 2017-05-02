Polls Open 6am in Referendum on Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Proposed $33.6M Budget, Result on LymeLine Tonight

Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Schools will hold a referendum today in Lyme and Old Lyme — the two towns that comprise Regional District #18 — on their proposed $33,634, 371 budget for the 2017-18 school year.
Voting will take place Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cross Lane Firehouse for Old Lyme residents and Lyme Town Hall for Lyme residents. LymeLine.com will publish the result as soon as it is announced shortly after 8 p.m.
When LOL Schools Superintendent Ian Neviaser presented the budget for approval to the Region #18 Board of Education in February, he commented, “We are proud to present the lowest budget increase on record for Region #18. While the increase is exceptionally low, this has been achieved through savings that do not impact any of our existing programs or services. ”
During his presentation Neviaser explained the budget was set to support the objectives outlined in the Strategic Plan by:
- Preserving and building upon the high standards of education in Lyme-Old Lyme while remaining fiscally responsible to our communities
- Supporting the ongoing renewal of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and staff development activities in response to the expectations of state and national standards.
- Continuing to plan and provide technology infrastructure and applications that are consistent with highly effective and efficient programming and operational standards.
- Maintaining high facility standards for all district buildings and grounds.
- Maintaining a dynamic and responsive approach to programming needs and mandates in special education.
- Maintaining both compliance and reasonableness in response to state and federal mandates.
He noted that budget increases include certified and non-certified salaries, instructional programming, and administrative services while decreases include costs for benefits, special education and debt service. Neviaser stressed that while showing only a minimal increase, the operations/program budget still reflects:
- Continued adherence to class size guidelines
- Reduction of staff to account for enrollment decline
- Continuance of existing academic and extracurricular activities
- Adjustments for anticipated changes in the special education population
- Adequate funding for maintenance and repair of buildings and grounds
- Scheduled replacement of technology and equipment
- Program improvements that are consistent with high academic and operational standards
He also highlighted that several new programs were being implemented and a selection of facilities being upgraded. Program improvements include a new/updated elementary math program, technology infrastructure advancements and replacement of staff computers.
Facility upgrades include installation of window AC units at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School and Lyme School; addition of main campus pathway lighting; increasing the number of security cameras; installation of a concrete lacrosse practice wall and replacement of the fuel oil tank at Lyme School.
For more information on the Region #18 budget, visit this link on the Lyme-Old Lyme School’s website.
