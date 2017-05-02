Polls Open 6am in Referendum on Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Proposed $33.6M Budget, Result on LymeLine Tonight

by

Lyme-Old Lyme (LOL) Schools will hold a referendum today in Lyme and Old Lyme — the two towns that comprise Regional District #18 — on their proposed $33,634, 371 budget for the 2017-18 school year.

Voting will take place Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cross Lane Firehouse for Old Lyme residents and Lyme Town Hall for Lyme residents. LymeLine.com will publish the result as soon as it is announced shortly after 8 p.m.

When LOL Schools Superintendent Ian Neviaser presented the budget for approval to the Region #18 Board of Education in February, he commented, “We are proud to present the lowest budget increase on record for Region #18. While the increase is exceptionally low, this has been achieved through savings that do not impact any of our existing programs or services. ”

During his presentation Neviaser explained the budget was set to support the objectives outlined in the Strategic Plan by:

Preserving and building upon the high standards of education in Lyme-Old Lyme while remaining fiscally responsible to our communities

Supporting the ongoing renewal of curriculum, instruction, assessment, and staff development activities in response to the expectations of state and national standards.

Continuing to plan and provide technology infrastructure and applications that are consistent with highly effective and efficient programming and operational standards.

Maintaining high facility standards for all district buildings and grounds.

Maintaining a dynamic and responsive approach to programming needs and mandates in special education.

Maintaining both compliance and reasonableness in response to state and federal mandates.

He noted that budget increases include certified and non-certified salaries, instructional programming, and administrative services while decreases include costs for benefits, special education and debt service. Neviaser stressed that while showing only a minimal increase, the operations/program budget still reflects:

Continued adherence to class size guidelines

Reduction of staff to account for enrollment decline

Continuance of existing academic and extracurricular activities

Adjustments for anticipated changes in the special education population

Adequate funding for maintenance and repair of buildings and grounds

Scheduled replacement of technology and equipment

Program improvements that are consistent with high academic and operational standards

He also highlighted that several new programs were being implemented and a selection of facilities being upgraded. Program improvements include a new/updated elementary math program, technology infrastructure advancements and replacement of staff computers.

Facility upgrades include installation of window AC units at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School and Lyme School​; addition of main campus pathway lighting; increasing the number of security cameras​; installation of a concrete lacrosse practice wall​ and replacement of the fuel oil tank at Lyme School​.

For more information on the Region #18 budget, visit this link on the Lyme-Old Lyme School’s website.