Town of Old Lyme Sends 82 Pages of Comments on High Speed Rail Proposal to FRA

by

This past Monday, Feb. 13, Bonnie Reemsnyder, Old Lyme First Selectwoman, sent comments to the NEC Future Policy Advisor, Rebecca Reyes-Alicea, opposing the Old Saybrook, CT to Kenyon, RI bypass. The comments include in-depth remarks about many areas of concern, including

Environmental Issues

Geologic Features

Noise and Vibration

Artistic Significance of Old Lyme

Old Lyme Historic District

Historic Structures

Economic Issues.

As the proposed bypass can cause irreparable harm to the economic, cultural and environmental resources of Old Lyme and the other towns along its route, a strategy team was formed that tapped experts on all of these concerns. The team comprised:

Bonnie Reemsnyder, First Selectwoman, Town of Old Lyme

Bennett J. Bernblum, Resident and Attorney (Old Lyme Board of Finance)

Michael Brown, Resident and Attorney

Jack Collins, Resident and Attorney (Town Attorney)

Catherine Frank, Executive Assistant to the First Selectwoman

Susan Saltonstall Duncan, Resident & Consultant (Rain Making Oasis)

David Duncan, Resident and Architect

John Forbis, Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center

Sam Gold, Executive Director, Lower CT River Council of Governments

Russ Todd, Acoustical Scientist and Engineer, A∙ʹku∙stiks Consulting

Claudia Weicker, Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center

The document includes a lengthy list of references to acknowledge these experts.

Read the cover letter from the Old Lyme First Selectwoman at this link.

Read the 82-page supporting report at this link. Regarding the report, Reemsnyder notes, “We believe that this document will be a guide for the FRA and NEC Future Team to assure that all areas of concern are fully addressed in Tier 2 of the process.”