Town of Old Lyme Sends 82 Pages of Comments on High Speed Rail Proposal to FRA

This past Monday, Feb. 13, Bonnie Reemsnyder, Old Lyme First Selectwoman, sent comments to the NEC Future Policy Advisor, Rebecca Reyes-Alicea, opposing the Old Saybrook, CT to Kenyon, RI bypass. The comments include in-depth remarks about many areas of concern, including
- Environmental Issues
- Geologic Features
- Noise and Vibration
- Artistic Significance of Old Lyme
- Old Lyme Historic District
- Historic Structures
- Economic Issues.
As the proposed bypass can cause irreparable harm to the economic, cultural and environmental resources of Old Lyme and the other towns along its route, a strategy team was formed that tapped experts on all of these concerns. The team comprised:
- Bonnie Reemsnyder, First Selectwoman, Town of Old Lyme
- Bennett J. Bernblum, Resident and Attorney (Old Lyme Board of Finance)
- Michael Brown, Resident and Attorney
- Jack Collins, Resident and Attorney (Town Attorney)
- Catherine Frank, Executive Assistant to the First Selectwoman
- Susan Saltonstall Duncan, Resident & Consultant (Rain Making Oasis)
- David Duncan, Resident and Architect
- John Forbis, Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center
- Sam Gold, Executive Director, Lower CT River Council of Governments
- Russ Todd, Acoustical Scientist and Engineer, A∙ʹku∙stiks Consulting
- Claudia Weicker, Roger Tory Peterson Estuary Center
The document includes a lengthy list of references to acknowledge these experts.
Read the cover letter from the Old Lyme First Selectwoman at this link.
Read the 82-page supporting report at this link. Regarding the report, Reemsnyder notes, “We believe that this document will be a guide for the FRA and NEC Future Team to assure that all areas of concern are fully addressed in Tier 2 of the process.”
