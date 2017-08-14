Death of Popular, Former LOL Middle School Teacher Announced

by

Richard “Rich” LaVecchia, known affectionately to his students as “Mr. L,” passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, of brain cancer. Mr. LaVecchia was an immensely popular sixth grade science teacher at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School for more than 40 years. As his obituary states, “He engaged his students with hands-on experiments and interactive lessons that inspired many to go on in the field or, at least, return to say “hi” and share a desk-drawer snack.”

Today, we have heard nothing but fond memories of Mr. LaVecchia and the highest praise for his teaching and interpersonal skills from colleagues, Region 18 parents and former students alike.

Thank you for your outstanding and inspiring service to so many students, Mr. L. You will be sadly missed.

RIP.