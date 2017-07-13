White Elephant Sale Opens Tomorrow at 9am at Old Lyme Congregational Church

by

It’s once again time for one of the biggest rummage sales in all of New England — the White Elephant Sale [WES] sponsored by the Ladies Benevolent Society of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, which takes place this year at the church on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

This popular sale raises money for missions and good works both locally and through out the world. Some of the beneficiaries include food pantries, health organizations, family support centers, children’s programs, world relief, housing, along with many many more.

For those new to the town or those who have never taken part, this is the 78th successive year and is one of the main events on both the town and church calendars. Everyone has seen garage and rummage sales, but few can match the size and color of this one.

The sale items are organized into more than 20 departments that fill the church buildings and every available space on the lawn. It has grown so large, it has become a true “community event” as many of the donations and a number of volunteer workers are non-church members. Many people plan their vacations or family visits to Old Lyme so as to attend or work at the WES.

More than 200 volunteers pitch in for two weeks collecting, sorting, pricing and organizing items for the big day when the crowds anxiously gather outside the ropes surrounding the church grounds. When the bell tower clock strikes 9 a.m., the ropes come down and the shoppers run for their favorite departments looking for those bargains.

And if that isn’t enough — there is lunch and soda to refresh the shoppers so they can repeat the same process again on Saturday morning when the prices are discounted by 50 percent. Check out the pictures on the church website and a Youtube video link of a previous sale.

To volunteer, call the church office at 860-434-8686.