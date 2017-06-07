No Swimming in Rogers Lake Today Due to Herbicide Treatment

by

In accordance with the Connecticut DEEP, Pesticide Division notification requirements, Rogers Lake in Old Lyme and Lyme will be chemically treated on Thursday, June 8, with the USEPA/CT DEEP registered aquatic herbicide Clipper (flumioxazin) to control the non-native aquatic plants fanwort and variable watermilfoil.

The designated treatment areas will be closed to swimming on the day of treatment as an extra precaution. Warning posters depicting the treatment areas and the associated water use restrictions will be posted at points of access around the lake. Additionally, use of the lake water for irrigation purposes will be restricted for a period of five days or until June 14, following treatment.

The work is being performed under contract to the Towns of Old Lyme and Lyme, Conn., pursuant to a permit issued by the CT DEEP (Permit # AQUA-2016-352).

Information regarding this treatment may be obtained from the state licensed firm SOLitude Lake Management, where the contact person is Keith Gazaille, Regional Director at (508) 865-1000