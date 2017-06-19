Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber to Present Scholarships to Local Students at Annual Meeting, Wednesday

by

The Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual meeting this Wednesday, June 21, at the Old Lyme Country Club. Cocktails (self-pay) start at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

The Chamber will present its Business Leadership Scholarship award during the evening and also honor all the students who have won the Lyme-Old Lyme High School Rutherford Sheffield “Business Student of the Month” award during the school year.

The Chamber will also review its achievements over the past year and look forward to the new year with the appointment of new officers. There will also be plenty of opportunity for business networking.

Admission to the meeting, which includes a three-course dinner, is $25.00 in advance or $27.50 at the door. Register at this link.