Final Days to Reserve Tickets for LOL Junior Women’s ‘Juleps & Jockeys’ Fundraiser, Saturday

Lyme-Old Lyme Junior Women’s Club (LOLJWC) hosts its major fundraiser for 2017 in a little over a week’s time.

Come place your bets and watch the Kentucky Derby with the LOLJWC at Juleps & Jockeys, which will be held at the Lyme Art Association on Saturday May 6, from 5:30 p.m.

Drink, eat, dance and, of course, bid on some great silent auction items. All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Lyme-Old Lyme Love Your Playground Project. Tickets are now available at this link.

Silent auction items are starting to arrive — check out the Juleps & Jockeys page to see all the great items already donated.

Do you have any goods that you would be willing to donate to the silent auction or would you care to be a sponsor? There is a wide array of sponsorship levels.

Contact LOLJWC at loljrwomensclub @gmail.com for more information.