Free Event Offered in East Lyme to Introduce Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, May 15

A complimentary lunch and learn event will be held, Monday, May 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Shoreline Physical Therapy to introduce a new exercise program for people with arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program, is designed to encourage individuals to enjoy an active lifestyle. The six week program will be offered twice a week from 12 to 1 p.m. and is suitable for all ages and levels of ability.

“Since we have a physical therapy setting, the program can be modified for just about anyone,” said program leader, Alison Stewart. “During the program we will be focusing on muscle strength, range of motion and flexibility, cardio respiratory endurance, balance and coordination, and stretch and relaxation techniques.”

Stewart is a certified Aquatic Exercise Association (AEA) and Arthritis Foundation Program leader, and a physical therapy assistant at Shoreline Physical Therapy. The program is made up of two parts, the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program (AFAP) and the Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program (AFEP), which will be the initial offering. According to the AEA website, there are only five other sites in Conn. listed to teach this program, and none of those are on the immediate shoreline, which prompted Stewart to offer this program.

“It turns out there is quite a need for this in our community,” says Stewart. Arthritis is the nation’s number one cause of disability with 50 million people having been diagnosed with the disease, according to www.Arthritis.org. The most common of which is osteoarthritis, affecting 31 million Americans. “Regular physical activity is an important strategy for relieving pain and maintaining or improving function for people with arthritis.”

“With such wide spread diagnosis in our community, effecting a wide age range, we feel it is an important thing for us to do,” says Stewart. “The program should be covered by most insurances and Medicare with direction from a physician.”

To attend the complimentary lunch and informational event, RSVP by calling (860)739-4497. Shoreline Physical Therapy is located at 131 Boston Post Road, East Lyme, CT. Visit www.shoreline-pt.com.