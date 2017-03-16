LYSB’s 32nd Annual ‘Youth Art Show’ on Show at Lyme Academy Through March 26

by

The opening reception for the 32nd Annual Youth Art Show will be held tomorrow from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Sill House Gallery at Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts located at 84 Lyme Street. All are welcome.

Sponsored by Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau (LYSB), the show features work by more than 150 students in Lyme-Old Lyme Schools from Kindergarten through Grade 12, including many pieces that have recently won impressive awards in state and local competitions.

The show is on view daily except for Sunday, March 19, through Saturday, March 26. Sill House Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission is free. All are welcome. For more information, contact Lymes’ Youth Service Bureau at 860-434-7208 or visit www.lysb.org