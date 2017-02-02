OL Historical Society Hosts Talk, Book-Signing for ‘Revolution in the Lymes,’ Saturday

by

The Old Lyme Historical Society (OLHS) presents a talk and book-signing by local authors and historians Michaelle Pearson and Jim Lampos on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. in the OLHS building at 55 Lyme St. All are welcome at this free event at which refreshments will be served.

The husband and wife team, who live in Old Lyme, will speak about their latest book, Revolution in the Lymes, which details the contributions of people in this area to the American Revolution and explore how local Patriots shaped an epic revolt.

The Revolutionary War in the Lymes started as a rebellion of ideas. From its origins in the Cromwellian Saybrook Colony, Lyme (today’s Lyme, Old Lyme, East Lyme and Salem) prospered under the free hand of self-governance and spurned King George III’s efforts to rein in the wayward colonies.

In 1765, Rev. Stephen Johnson wrote incendiary missives against the Stamp Act. A few years later, the town hosted its own Tea Party, burning one hundred pounds of British tea near the town green. When the alarm came from Lexington in 1775, Lyme’s citizens were among the first to answer.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event, when they can also be signed by the authors.

Pearson and Lampos are the authors of Rumrunners, Governors, Beachcombers and Socialists, a history of the Old Lyme beach communities, which were published by the Society and of Remarkable Women of Old Lyme.

For more information, visit www.oldlymehistoricalsociety. org