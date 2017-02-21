Democracy, White House & the Presidency: Prof. Borelli Speaks at Lyme Library, Saturday

by

The Friends of Lyme Public Library present a talk by MaryAnne Borrelli this Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. titled, “Democracy at Home, The White House and the US Presidency,”

Borrelli will speak on the White House – presidential residence, historic site, conference center, museum – in all its functions and roles, it is an enduring symbol of American power. But is it the people’s house or the politicians’ office building? Is it a symbol of American democracy or privilege? These are just two of the questions to be considered as attendees take a (long-distance) tour of this beautiful and grand mansion.

Borrelli, a graduate of Wellesley College, Boston College and Harvard University, joined the faculty of Connecticut College in 1992 where she is a Professor of Government. Her research focuses on gender and the US presidency, and she has participated in the White House Transition Project, which has mentored both Democratic and Republican White House staff members.

The author/editor of several books, The Politics of the President’s Wife (2011) and The President’s Cabinet: Gender, Power and Representation (2002), she will bring books to sell.

For more information or to register, call (860) 434-2272

Lyme Public Library is located at 482 Hamburg Rd./Rte. 156, Lyme, CT 06371