Take a Tour! See Old Lyme’s ‘Homes for the Holidays’ Today, Benefits OL Children’s Learning Center

The Old Lyme Children’s Learning Center (OLCLC) presents “Homes for the Holidays” House Tour of Old Lyme on Saturday, Dec. 10. The tour begins at Old Lyme Town Hall, located at 52 Lyme Street, and will feature a Holiday Boutique from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The self-guided House Tour takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will spotlight seven beautifully decorated Old Lyme village homes, including the recently renovated Old Lyme Historical Society building.

Advance tickets are available for $25 by mail by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/homes-for-the-holidays-house-tour-of-old-lyme-tickets-28306584757 or in person at OLCLC (57 Lyme Street, Old Lyme); and the Chocolate Shell (18 Lyme Street). Tickets the day of the event are $30.

The tour will be held rain, snow or shine.

Proceeds will benefit OLCLC enrichment programs. Old Lyme Children’s Learning Center is a non-profit accredited early childhood school and child care center.

For more information visit www.olclc.com or call (860) 434-1728 ext. 1.