October 15, 2017

Old Lyme Country Club WGA Holds End of Season Awards Luncheon

October 13, 2017

The OLCC WGA winners gather for a photo, from left to right, Esther Boyle, Eleanor Perkins, Karen Danielson, Carol Gordon, Helene Nichols, Carolyn Daddona, Sharon Craig (with boot), Kacey Constable, Katie Bollo and Elizabeth Conlon

The Old Lyme Country Club Women’s Golf Association (OLCC WGA) held its end of season Awards Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 5.  Hospitality Chairwomen Jacquie DeMartino and Mardee Moore organized a lovely buffet meal.  Vickie Winterer and Eleanor Perkins, the Awards Chairwomen, provided an elegant selection of glassware awards. 

And the winners were:

18 Hole Champion: Helene Nichols

18 Hole Champion Runner-Up: Carolyn Daddona

9 Hole Champion: Maggie Johnston

9 Hole Champion Runner-Uo: Sharon Craig

Senior Club Champion: Helene Nichols

Senior Club Champion Runner-Up:   Carol Gordon

Individual Handicap Champion: Elizabeth Conlon

Individual Handicap Runner-Up: Katie Bollo

36 & Over Champion: Esther Boyle

36 & Over Champion Runner-Up: Eleanor Perkins

Member-Member Champion (2): Kacey Constable & Carol Gordon

Member-Member Runner-Up (2): Karen Danielson & Helene Nichols

Most Improved: Elizabeth Conlon

Most Chip-Ins: Carolyn Daddona

Low Putts: Karen Danielson

Class A Ringers: Lori Polito

Class B Ringers: Carolyn Daddona

Class C Ringers: Ann Jose

