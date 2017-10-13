Old Lyme Country Club WGA Holds End of Season Awards Luncheon

The Old Lyme Country Club Women’s Golf Association (OLCC WGA) held its end of season Awards Luncheon Thursday, Oct. 5. Hospitality Chairwomen Jacquie DeMartino and Mardee Moore organized a lovely buffet meal. Vickie Winterer and Eleanor Perkins, the Awards Chairwomen, provided an elegant selection of glassware awards.
And the winners were:
18 Hole Champion: Helene Nichols
18 Hole Champion Runner-Up: Carolyn Daddona
9 Hole Champion: Maggie Johnston
9 Hole Champion Runner-Uo: Sharon Craig
Senior Club Champion: Helene Nichols
Senior Club Champion Runner-Up: Carol Gordon
Individual Handicap Champion: Elizabeth Conlon
Individual Handicap Runner-Up: Katie Bollo
36 & Over Champion: Esther Boyle
36 & Over Champion Runner-Up: Eleanor Perkins
Member-Member Champion (2): Kacey Constable & Carol Gordon
Member-Member Runner-Up (2): Karen Danielson & Helene Nichols
Most Improved: Elizabeth Conlon
Most Chip-Ins: Carolyn Daddona
Low Putts: Karen Danielson
Class A Ringers: Lori Polito
Class B Ringers: Carolyn Daddona
Class C Ringers: Ann Jose
