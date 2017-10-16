Musical Masterworks Opens 27th Season This Weekend

by

As Musical Masterworks opens its 27th season of chamber music, a number of internationally acclaimed new artists are being introduced to the series, as well as welcoming back Musical Masterworks veterans, such as Chee Yun on violin, Todd Palmer on clarinet and Jeewon Park on piano.

The season’s first concerts are Saturday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, a beautiful and acoustically rich venue for chamber music. Edward Arron, Musical Masterworks Artistic Director, described why the series is so special to him, “I take great comfort knowing that, after all of these years, Old Lyme, Conn., remains a sanctuary for the art of chamber music. As time passes, I feel more strongly than ever that the arts are an indispensable part of a healthy society, and a necessary escape from the constant distractions of the fast-paced world in which we live.”

Musical Masterworks’ season runs October 2017 through April 2018. To purchase a series subscription ($150 each), a mini subscription ($100 each) or individual tickets ($40 individual; $5 student), visit Musical Masterworks at www.musicalmasterworks.org or call 860.434.2252.