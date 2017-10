by

The Lyme Fire Company will hold its 61st Annual Steak Dinner & Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hamburg Fire Station,213 Hamburg Road (Route 156) in Lyme, Conn.

The cost is $25 for adults and $8 for children, age 12 and under. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Tom Davies at (860) 526-9292.