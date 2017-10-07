Lyme DTC Launches New Website

by

As part of its ongoing efforts to encourage local residents to learn more about – and get more involved in – town government, the Lyme Democratic Town Committee (DTC) has announced the launch of a new website at www.LymeDTC.org.

With just a few clicks, visitors to the new website can:

Contact their local, state and federal legislators.

Find out how to register to vote or obtain an absentee ballot.

Learn more about the Democratic candidates running for office in November.

Find out when the next meetings of many town boards, committees and commissions are going to be held.

Keep tabs on local news, issues and information.

Discover how Lyme’s Town Meeting form of government works.

The Lyme DTC’s mission is to support and strengthen the Democratic Party in the Town of Lyme and the State of Connecticut. The committee meets on the third Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Lyme Town Hall. These meetings are open to the public and all registered Democrats are encouraged to attend.