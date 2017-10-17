Letter to the Editor: Reemsnyder, Nosal Comprise a Hardworking, Experienced Team

by

To the Editor:

As we approach our municipal elections and prepare to decide who will run our local communities for the next two years, we should all reflect on those qualities that we want our leaders to exhibit.

Old Lyme has been fortunate to have had Bonnie Reemsnyder and Mary Jo Nosal focus their seemingly boundless energy on improving our community for the past six years.

Bonnie and Mary Jo have devoted countless hours meeting residents in order to get to know them and understand their concerns. They have made great strides in involving more members of our community in our governance, believing that working together is critical to addressing the many issues facing our small coastal town and the broader regional community. Our Boards and Commissions reflect the very real work they have put into supporting and encouraging more participation from all residents of our town. Their collaborative natures, strong leadership and get-it-done attitudes have proven to be exactly what Old Lyme needed.

I urge Old Lyme residents to join me in voting for the experienced and hardworking Reemsnyder & Nosal team on November 7th. Keep Old Lyme moving forward toward a future we can all be part of and proud of.

Sincerely,

Jean Wilczynski,

Old Lyme.