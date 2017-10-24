Letter to the Editor: Old Lyme Needs Reemsnyder, Nosal to Continue Their Honest, Ethical, Fiscally Responsible Approach

by

To the Editor:

With election day in Old Lyme less than 3 weeks away, we are writing in support of the candidacy of incumbents Bonnie Reemsnyder and Mary Jo Nosal.

Old Lyme has enjoyed honest and ethical, and fiscally responsible leadership during their terms of public service. They communicate well with residents and schedule hearings and town meetings for most large and/or costly projects. Any changes in project scope or schedule are also thoroughly communicated to residents.

They are willing to consider and present regional alternatives or partnerships for some services when cost or availability of resources is at issue. We’ll only mention a few key projects delivered over the past two years. These include the boat house, the Sound View streetscape, and a focus on the health of Rogers Lake.

However, the “Mother of All Projects” was the successful fight against the Federal Railroad Administration’s (per Senator Blumenthal) hair-brained and half-baked project that would have decimated our historic district.

Bonnie rallied a team that expanded the issue from Old Lyme to all of Southeast Connecticut. The team eventually included Old Lyme residents; environmental groups; elected representatives from the communities impacted by the plan; and our State and Federal Legislators. FRA’s plan was scrapped.

Their professionalism was clearly demonstrated in the recent debate. They were factual and complete in their answers and conducted themselves with courtesy and without rancor.

We are concerned, however, that Old Lyme’s RTC had adopted some of the tactics employed by some members of the national republican party in that debate: i.e.,the actual facts don’t really matter and, lacking those, throw out a stray insult or half-truth here and there.

Please Join us in support of Bonnie and Mary Jo.

Sincerely,

Christina J. Gotowka,

Thomas D. Gotowka,

Old Lyme.