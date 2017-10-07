Letter to the Editor: First Selectman Candidate Read Has Long History of Volunteerism, Successful Small Business Management, Community Involvement

by

To the Editor:

I have known Jude Read and her husband Sloan Danenhower for over 34 years and enthusiastically endorse Jude’s candidacy for first selectman of Old Lyme. Always an active community member, Jude has volunteered with the Board of Education, the Board of Finance, MacCurdy Salisbury Educational Foundation and the Old Lyme Historical Society. She is not only active, she is always up to date with Old Lyme’s agendas and ready to implement projects with her steady hand, and outstanding leadership.

I have had the pleasure of working alongside Jude on various committees over the years and have seen firsthand that she is a true team player. She listens to all sides of an issue, gives full consideration and works toward a constructive and well-executed response. Her effervescent personality and genuine love of our town is obvious to all who meet her. Jude believes that our many talented residents are a vital resource for running the town and that by working together, there is no need to outsource services vital to the community.

Jude and her family have strong ties to this community; as a parent, she volunteered in school projects, led a Girl Scout troop and instilled the value of community involvement in her two children, Megan and Sloan (Will). A successful small business manager and owner, Jude not only manages people, but is able to create adaptable budgets with a keen eye (and a calculator).

Jude believes that an informed and involved community makes a strong and healthy community, and I couldn’t agree more. Please join me and vote for Jude Read and Chris Kerr on November 7th.

Sincerely,

Jane Schellens,

Old Lyme.