Duck River Garden Club Hosts Speaker Tonight on Year-Round ‘Plants with Pzzazz’

Duck River Garden Club hosts its October meeting this evening at 7 p.m. at Old Lyme Town Hall, when Andy Brand, Nursery Manager of Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden, Conn., will speak on “Year-Round Appeal: Plants with Pzzazz All Year Long.”

All too often plants are selected for a single attribute such as showy flowers or fruits or dynamic foliage and thus only offer limited interest during the year. Discover an exciting collection of plants that will provide color and excitement to the garden throughout the year.

Brand will discuss a range of trees, shrubs, and perennials that will not disappoint regardless of the season. Emphasis will be given to conifers and the endless possibilities of their use in the garden.

All are welcome.