CANCELLED! ‘Voice” Star Braiden Sunshine Performs at Lyme Farmers Market Today

8/1, 9am update: We just received word that the market is cancelled today due to the weather and therefore Braiden Sunshine’s performance is too.

Braiden Sunshine, who was a 2015 semi-finalist in “The Voice'” last year, will perform this morning at 10 a.m. at Lyme Farmers Market.

Braiden, who lives in Lyme, was a fan favorite during his run on The Voice.

The performance and parking are free.

The Lyme Farmers Market is the only Connecticut market located on a 110-acre working farm. Located at 78 Bill Hill Road Lyme, CT. The market is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, Saturday’s through Sept. 30.