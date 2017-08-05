August 5, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Arts / CANCELLED! ‘Voice” Star Braiden Sunshine Performs at Lyme Farmers Market Today

CANCELLED! ‘Voice” Star Braiden Sunshine Performs at Lyme Farmers Market Today

August 5, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Old Lyme’s own Braiden Sunshine will perform at the Lyme Farmers Market this morning.

8/1, 9am update: We just received word that the market is cancelled today due to the weather and therefore Braiden Sunshine’s performance is too.

Braiden Sunshine, who was a 2015 semi-finalist in “The Voice'” last year, will perform this morning at 10 a.m. at Lyme Farmers Market.

Braiden, who lives in Lyme, was a fan favorite during his run on The Voice.

The performance and parking are free.

The Lyme Farmers Market is the only Connecticut market located on a 110-acre working farm.  Located at 78 Bill Hill Road Lyme, CT.  The market is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.mSaturday’s through Sept. 30.

Share
Filed Under: Arts, Lyme, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*