August 14, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Politics / State to Hold Public Hearing Thursday in Hartford on Millstone’s Role in State

State to Hold Public Hearing Thursday in Hartford on Millstone’s Role in State

August 14, 2017 by Leave a Comment

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will hold a public hearing on Thursday Aug. 17, regarding Gov. Malloy’s executive order initiating a study of Millstone’s role in Connecticut.

This is an opportunity to share your perspective about Millstone Power Station.

Those who wish to testify may attend the public hearing at 9:30 a.m. in the Gina McCarthy Auditorium, 79 Elm Street, Hartford.

RSVP to DEEP.EnergyBureau@ct.gov by Tuesday, Aug.15, by 4 p.m. if you plan to attend and/or present oral comment at the meeting.

You can also submit written comments by emailing them to DEEP.EnergyBureau@ct.gov.

For more information on the public hearing click here.

To read the request for comment click here.

Share
Filed Under: Politics, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*