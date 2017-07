by

Reynolds Subaru has been one of the chosen dealerships to team up with Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association and Fox 61 for a free statewide BBQ to support the Connecticut National Guard Foundation and the United Service Organization (USO) of Connecticut.

The BBQ takes place Saturday, July 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  There will be a raffle for services at Reynolds Subaru along with, free food and drinks.

Come down for a good cause at 264 Hamburg Rd., Lyme, CT.