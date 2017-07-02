Lyme Land Trust’s 50th Anniversary Exhibit Opens at Lyme Public Hall Today, Continues Through July 4

by



On July 2 , from 1 to 3 p.m. , and July 3 , and 4, On, from, and, and 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. , join the Lyme Land Trust for an exhibit at the Lyme Public Hall commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Lyme Land Conservation Trust.

Come see exhibits highlighting Lyme’s Preserves and Trails: past, present and future; Eightmile River watershed and the Goodwin Four-town Trail, winning photographs from the Land Trust’s Photo Contest, and the Visionaries video about Lyme’s commitment to open space.

Sunday, July 2, 1 to 3 p.m. is Kid’s Nature Day at the exhibit. Join the Lyme Land Trust for fun hands-on activities for children!

Touch live coastal creatures in Mystic Aquarium’s traveling “salt water touch tank.”

See what you can discover in the Eightmile Wild and Scenic Committee’s “creepy crawly explore tank.”

Learn about local mammals with a master wildlife conservationist.

Create a Nature Art project with a local artist.

Plus, other activities.

Play games.

Have fun!

Enjoy refreshments.



Note: Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is sponsored by the Lyme Land Conservation Trust with support from the 8mile Wild and Scenic Committee. The Lyme Public Hall is located at 249 Hamburg Road (Rte 156) Hamburg, CT.