Free ‘Fix-a-Flat’ Class at Morrissey Bicycles in Old Lyme, Today at 8am

There’s a new bike shop in town!

Morrissey Cycles has opened at 151 Boston Post Rd. near Rogers Lake.

We’ll be publishing an article on this great new store in the next couple of weeks, but meanwhile we wanted to share that tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, the store is hosting a free Fix-a-Flat class at 8 a.m.

Plan to get dirty and bring your bike. The owner, Steve Morrissey, will show you the simplest and safest way to change a bicycle tire. The class will be an hour long … assuming you do not get him talking about the Olympics!

All ages are welcome and everyone who attends will receive a 10 percent discount on any flat tire-related accessories purchased at the time of the class.

This class will help you get back home.