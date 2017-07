by

The I-95 contractor is planning on ramp closures next week for I-95 northbound, Exit 71, both on and off ramps.

Exit 72 may also be closed, depending on progress.

Closures will start Tuesday night (July 11) and continue through Thursday night (July 13) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Ramp closure warnings will be posted 24 hours in advanced with detours in place during the closures.