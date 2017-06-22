Want to go to Tanglewood? ECSO Has a Few Tickets Left for All-Inclusive Day Trip, July 16

by

Only a few seats remain for the Tanglewood Bus Trip on Sunday, July 16, sponsored by The Friends of the Eastern Connecticut Symphony. Under the baton of Andris Nelsons, the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra opens the concert with the world premiere of Markings, composed by John Williams. Violinist, Anne-Sophie Mutter, then takes the stage, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. The afternoon concert ends with Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique.

Anne-Sophie Mutter is a four-time Grammy Award winner who is dedicated to the performance of traditional composers as well as new music. Although she is known for her classical repertoire, several pieces have been specially written for her. She performs the world premiere at Tanglewood of John Williams’ Markings – a work for solo violin, strings and harp, which the composer dedicated to the soloist. This year also marks the 40-year anniversary of her debut as a soloist, making her debut with the Berlin Philharmonic at the age of 13.

The trip costs $120 per person and includes a ticket in The Shed, round trip bus fare with gratuity, an informative lecture en route, and wine and cheese on the way home. The bus leaves from the East Lyme Park and Ride at 10 am and arrives at Tanglewood around 12:30 pm to give patrons two hours to picnic on the beautiful grounds or to purchase lunch. The concert starts at 2:30 pm. The bus returns directly after the concert and arrives back by 8 pm.

For more information, or to reserve seats, call the Eastern Connecticut Symphony office at 860-443-2876.