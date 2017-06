by

This evening, veteran folk-blues musician Ramblin’ Dan Stevens of Old Lyme will be inducted into the Connecticut Blues Hall of Fame in a ceremony starting at 6 p.m. at Black Hall Outfitters on Shore Rd.(Rte. 156) in Old Lyme. All are welcome. Take a picnic and enjoy the beautiful location along with the sounds of music.

Ramblin’ Dan and a selection of his musician friends will give a concert after the ceremony.