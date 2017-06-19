Old Lyme Library Expands its Opening Hours in Response to User Demand

by

The top two requests in the Old Lyme-Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library’s most recent survey were for increased hours and improved collections. Library Director Katie Huffman is now pleased to announce that the Library will be increasing its operating hours by 19 percent this Spring.

Starting June 5, the library’s new hours will be:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Huffman notes that these changes will not require an increase in the budget, adding, “There is much more we’d like to do in the future, including improving our collections and further expanding our hours, but these improvements will require additional funding. In the meantime, we hope the new hours will make it easier for you to visit the Library as a regular part of your week.”