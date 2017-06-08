Fitness Fundraiser Planned Saturday for Rob Wallace’s Liver Transplant Medical Expenses

by

Old Lyme resident Rob Wallace, diagnosed with liver cancer in 2015, has found a live organ donor. The surgery is scheduled for the end of June and he will be out of work at Arch One Glass in Old Saybrook for quite some time.

To help defray some of the medical expenses not covered by insurance, the Wallace Family is getting a leg up from Fitness on the Water in Westbrook, where Rob’s wife Lori is a popular Spin and Yoga instructor.

A fitness fundraiser, Saturday, June 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., offers all exercise classes for $10 (cash and check only) with 100 percent of the funds going to the Wallace family. Fitness on the Water instructors are all donating their time for this special event taking place in the three exercise studios, located at 1587 Boston Post Road at Water’s Edge.

Classes may fill quickly, so register promptly by calling 860-961-4507, e-mailing donna@fitnessonthewater.com, or viewing the class schedule and signing up via the mindbody mobile app or online at clients.mindbodyonline.com/launch

Enjoy raffles and refreshments to support this event and make a donation of any size to the Wallace family.

For additional information about Rob’s journey, visit www.gofundme.com/robwallace-sjourney