March 4, 2017

Last Night to See Musical-Comedy-Whodunit ‘Curtains’ at Lyme-Old Lyme HS, Final Performance Tomorrow 2pm

March 4, 2017

The cast of the show-within-the-show mourns the loss of their leading lady. All photos by Ellen Cole.

Apparently the opening couple of nights of ‘Curtains’ have been a huge success, so ticket sales are expected for the two remaining performances are expected to be strong. Don’t miss the chance to see this great production — reserved seats are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online at http://tinyurl.com/hjvw7yc or at the door.

Songwriting team Georgia (Maria Donato) and Aaron (Dan Cole), along with show investor Oscar (Sean Spina) and producer Carmen (Callie Kotzan) read a review of their show. All photos by Ellen Cole.

The Old Lyme Players’ production of Curtains, a musical comedy whodunit from the creators of Cabaret and Chicago. Curtains plays tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Lyme-Old Lyme High School (LOLHS) in Old Lyme.

The cast of Curtains features 40 Lyme–Old Lyme High School students, with another 20 involved in the crew, pit orchestra, and production staff.

It’s 1959, and opening night at Boston’s Colonial Theatre for Robbin’ Hood! — the flawed show-within-the-show at the center of Curtains. Robbin’ Hood’s untalented leading lady has been murdered, and the entire company is under suspicion as Boston police detective Frank Cioffi investigates the crime.

Detective Frank Cioffi (Ben Jackson) flirts with ingénue Niki (Lauren Mitchell).

But Cioffi may be more interested in saving the show than finding the murderer! Meanwhile, the body count is rising …

Luc Bolduc, Phil Sweeney, and Liam Clark perform in the big number of the show-within-the-show.

The composers and producers of the show-within-the-show (Sean Spina, Callie Kotzan, Maria Donato, Dan Cole) wonder ‘what kind of man’ could be a theater critic.

Curtains opened on Broadway in 2007, starring David Hyde Pierce (Frasier, Spamalot) as Cioffi, for which he won the Tony Award for best actor in a musical. It ran for more than 500 performances.

The Old Lyme Players’ production is directed by LOLHS teacher James Motes with choreography by Bethany Haslam (director of the Dance Center of Old Lyme), and orchestral direction by LOLHS band teacher Jacob Wilson.

Lyme–Old Lyme High School is located at 69 Lyme Street, Old Lyme.

The school and auditorium are fully accessible, and there is ample parking.

