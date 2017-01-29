Emergency Vigil in Deep River This Afternoon in Response to Refugee, Immigration Ban

by

The Valley Stands Up will host an emergency vigil outside Deep River Town Hall at 4:30 pm today (1/29/17) to show solidarity with protests across the nation in response to the refugee and immigration ban.

At 3 p.m., the group will hold a public meeting at the Deep River Public Library to discuss further actions. “You are welcome here” yard signs will be available for purchase.

The Valley Stands Up is an independent civic group created to unite our diverse communities in the Lower Connecticut River Valley area through outreach, organizing, and advocacy to support the dignity and human rights of all.

Contact:

thevalleystandsup@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/groups/valleystandsup/