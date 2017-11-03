Obituary: Death of Stanislaus (Stan) Bury Coxe Announced; Service Nov. 4

See how easy it is to be a man
Stanislaus Bury Coxe (Stan) April 8, 1971 – September 26, 2017.
Beloved father, husband, son, brother, friend.
Chef, craftsman, fisherman, farmer, gearhead.
Share our joy and sorrow, November 4, 2017.
St. Joseph Cemetery, Willimantic, CT, 10 a.m.
Abbeys Cremation Service, 800-890-9000.
Comments
I have a lot of memories going back 37 years of knowing Stan we grew up on sill lane
So we became friends at a young age and spent days at my Uncle Alvin’s house working playing or swimming crabbing always doing something together with my younger brother Paul outside.
As we got older our paths still crossed and we always talked about the past my thoughts and prayers
Go out to all family.