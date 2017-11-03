Obituary: Death of Stanislaus (Stan) Bury Coxe Announced; Service Nov. 4

by

See how easy it is to be a man

Stanislaus Bury Coxe (Stan) April 8, 1971 – September 26, 2017.

Beloved father, husband, son, brother, friend.

Chef, craftsman, fisherman, farmer, gearhead.

Share our joy and sorrow, November 4, 2017.

St. Joseph Cemetery, Willimantic, CT, 10 a.m.

Abbeys Cremation Service, 800-890-9000.