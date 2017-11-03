November 6, 2017

You are here: Home / Obituaries / Obituary: Death of Stanislaus (Stan) Bury Coxe Announced; Service Nov. 4

Obituary: Death of Stanislaus (Stan) Bury Coxe Announced; Service Nov. 4

November 3, 2017 by 1 Comment

See how easy it is to be a man

Stanislaus Bury Coxe (Stan) April 8, 1971 – September 26, 2017.

Beloved father, husband, son, brother, friend.

Chef, craftsman, fisherman, farmer, gearhead.

Share our joy and sorrow, November 4, 2017.

St. Joseph Cemetery, Willimantic, CT, 10 a.m.

Abbeys Cremation Service, 800-890-9000.

Share
Filed Under: Obituaries

Comments

  1. Mark Kus says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:59 am

    I have a lot of memories going back 37 years of knowing Stan we grew up on sill lane
    So we became friends at a young age and spent days at my Uncle Alvin’s house working playing or swimming crabbing always doing something together with my younger brother Paul outside.
    As we got older our paths still crossed and we always talked about the past my thoughts and prayers
    Go out to all family.

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*