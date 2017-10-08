Old Lyme Church to Ring Steeple Bell 59 Times This Evening in Memory of Las Vegas Dead; All Welcome to Attend, Express Need for Change

by

In New England villages, bells were used as a way of drawing people out of their homes for public purposes. They were used to announce times of worship, celebration and mourning … but they were also used as a way of sounding an alarm, of calling a community to action.

As it was then, so it is now.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme invites the entire community to join its members on the front lawn as the steeple bell is rung 59 times in memory of the individuals who lost their lives to the recent gun violence in Las Vegas, Nev.

LymeLine.com Opinion: