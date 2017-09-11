Letter to the Editor: Do Old Lyme Republicans Embrace the National Republican Agenda?

by

To the Editor:

As you consider Republican candidates in local elections, it should be questioned whether these candidates endorse the national platform of bigotry, ignorance and hypocrisy. The SECT association of RTCs campaign kickoff featured keynote speaker Michelle Malkin, whose latest book suggests that the Japanese internment camps of the 1940s should be reinstituted for our Muslim citizens.

Do SECT voters trust leaders supported by a party that denies climate change, when the shoreline has the most to lose ? Do SECT voters support leaders whose party denies the value of scientific investigation and seeks to deny healthcare for millions of Americans, particularly when some of our biggest employers are engaged in scientific research to cure disease ?

In Old Lyme, our community has opened our hearts, our wallets and our attics to welcome two Syrian refugee families to our community. Are we going to embrace leaders who have endorsed platforms of bigotry and hate ?

Before you decide that racist agendas are not in our backyard, ask if you are willing to take a risk on someone beholden to the Republican party, whose campaign kickoff event has already shown where their allegiance lies.

Sincerely,

Candace Fuchs,

Old Lyme.