Letter to the Editor: Do Old Lyme Republicans Embrace the National Republican Agenda?

To the Editor:
As you consider Republican candidates in local elections, it should be questioned whether these candidates endorse the national platform of bigotry, ignorance and hypocrisy. The SECT association of RTCs campaign kickoff featured keynote speaker Michelle Malkin, whose latest book suggests that the Japanese internment camps of the 1940s should be reinstituted for our Muslim citizens.
Do SECT voters trust leaders supported by a party that denies climate change, when the shoreline has the most to lose ? Do SECT voters support leaders whose party denies the value of scientific investigation and seeks to deny healthcare for millions of Americans, particularly when some of our biggest employers are engaged in scientific research to cure disease ?
In Old Lyme, our community has opened our hearts, our wallets and our attics to welcome two Syrian refugee families to our community. Are we going to embrace leaders who have endorsed platforms of bigotry and hate ?
Before you decide that racist agendas are not in our backyard, ask if you are willing to take a risk on someone beholden to the Republican party, whose campaign kickoff event has already shown where their allegiance lies.
Sincerely,
Candace Fuchs,
Old Lyme.
Comments
We need to stop the labeling and name-calling madness. Categorizing all Republicans as hateful Americans and racists – as it seems to be strongly indicated here – is insulting, slanderous and discriminatory.
Definition of bigot: “a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices; especially :one who regards or treats the members of a group (such as a racial or ethnic group) with hatred and intolerance.” This definition is most certainly applicable to the intolerant treatment of someone based on their political affiliations and religious beliefs.
Our outmoded Primary system needs to change. It’s time for non-partisan primaries and erase the Scarlett letter one is assigned when they have to choose either the D or R affiliation. Someone once told me that everyone wants what is best for our community, their paths getting there are just different.
Be informed of all candidates by attending meet and greets and town committee meetings – ask questions of the candidates, go to the debates. Can’t attend meetings? Get the minutes and agendas on line or just contact the Town Hall. No mater why you vote or who you vote, just exercise YOUR RIGHT to vote.
Thank you Stacy. Very kind and appropriate response. Well said!