Two Lyme-Old Lyme HS Seniors Awarded Eagle Scout Rank at Ceremony Held Yesterday

Boy Scout Troop 26, who are sponsored by the Lyme Fire Co., hosted a very special event yesterday morning when they honored two young men, who had achieved Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. John Miller and Brendan Wright had completed the rigorous requirements of the qualification and were presented with their awards at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Sunday morning at Hamburg Fire Station in Lyme.

The fact that a young man is an Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance, not only in Scouting, but also as he enters higher education, business or industry, and community service. Achieving the rank requires perseverance to complete the extensive requirements list over a scouting career, culminating in a significant Service Project that the Scout must design and lead and one which requires a substantial amount of planning and coordination. Only about five percent of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

John’s Eagle project was to remove dilapidated benches from a local fairground and replace them with new seating. The new benches were designed to be more comfortable and safer than the previous ones. This project helped John gain an understanding of management under pressure, planning, and the satisfaction of completing such a time-consuming project that benefitted the community.

John is a senior at Lyme-Old Lyme High School where he has held good grades for all four years. He has been accepted into Quinnipiac University and will attend in the fall. He has an interest in History and Communication majors.

Brendan’s Eagle project involved the construction of a fire pit with two benches, a tent platform, and two picnic tables in a meadow area at the Banningwood Preserve in Lyme. The Lyme Land Conservation Trust had wanted to create a destination to encourage greater use of the Preserve by the public. The project helped Brendan to appreciate the complexity of planning, organizing and executing a project, especially a project at a site without easy street access or utilities.

Brendan is a senior at Lyme-Old Lyme High School where he has maintained good grades throughout his high school years. He has been involved with school activities and has rowed for the school’s crew team for four years. He has also rowed crew with the Blood Street Sculls for five seasons. Brendan plans to attend Clemson University in the fall of 2017. His hobbies include hiking, camping, forestry, and shooting sports.

Our heartiest congratulations to these fine young men!