Letter to the Editor: Who Saved Old Lyme From The Train? An Alternative View

Make no mistake; a major train project in our community (even if well into the future) is a foremost public concern. What are distressing are the boisterous claims of credit by our local leaders, when in fact concerned residents in the community raised the alarm.

On November 10, 2015 the Federal Railroad Administration (“FRA”) wrote personally to First Selectwoman Reemsnyder and RiverCOG (which Reemsnyder chairs) forewarning the NEC Future Plan and inviting public comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Ms. Reemsnyder spoke against the plan in mid-January 2016 in New Haven. However, the townspeople of Old Lyme, local officials, cultural organizations, and businesses were not made aware of this federal plan until late January by an alarmed resident who identified the “threat” to our Old Lyme Historic District and initiated a large grassroots campaign along the shoreline that prompted leaders to real action. Before that, most everyone was unaware of the plan or the looming comment deadline for the Draft EIS.

We need our leaders to be forward thinking, not reactionary. Is Old Lyme ready for the next big wave, whether the widening of I-95, coerced regionalization, or the replacement of the Connecticut River Bridge? As it turns out, the FRA on January 5, 2017 concurred with an Environmental Assessment that paves the way for Amtrak to replace the Connecticut River Bridge; yet we have heard nothing about it and no planning details such as construction staging, trucking routes, river operations and mitigation dollars. In Norwalk, local officials spent two years negotiating the required details to make sure they were not steamrolled by government agencies.

On November 7th, we need to elect leaders Jude Read and Chris Kerr who recognize early on the risks and opportunities for major state and federal initiatives, and keep residents, boards and commissions informed of what is going on.

Wayne Buchanan,

Old Lyme