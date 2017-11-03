Letter to the Editor: (Still Unfinished) Boathouse Project Cost to Town Now $550K Over STEAP Grant/Donations; Elect Read to Regain Fiscal Responsibility

To the Editor:
Old Lyme Town Ordinance 20-8 states: “The responsibility for the management, control and development of the Town’s recreational facilities and expenditures made in connection therewith is vested in a Parks and Recreation Commission” (PRC). Thus, PRC requested that it review and approve plans proposed by the ad hoc Boathouse/Hains Park Improvement Committee (BHPIC), as it did for the original Boathouse in 1987 and all three phases of Town Woods Park.
While PRC supported the plan to upgrade the existing Boathouse submitted with the $478,000 STEAP grant, PRC raised serious objections to subsequent BHPIC plans involving $405,000 in Town funds. So, First Selectwoman Reemsnyder decided to overrule Ordinance 20-8, and requested the previous Town Attorney justify her decision. That factually inaccurate “justification” was unambiguously refuted by a highly respected local attorney on legal grounds. However, Ms. Reemsnyder continued to ignore PRC concerns about BHPIC-proposed Boathouse plans and likely cost overruns.
The result: the Boathouse phase of the project exceeded the budget presented to the community in Jan 2016 by over $175,000 – primarily due to structural and code issues and related design errors and omissions; and the project is still not complete, due to on-going drainage issues.
Because the Boathouse cost overrun consumed funds earmarked for the project’s second phase: upgrading the park’s ADA accessibility and restrooms for use by both rowers and the public, Ms. Reemsnyder requested an additional $150,000 be incorporated into Old Lyme’s 2017-18 Annual Budget to complete the project. This brings total Town costs to $555,000, in addition to the STEAP Grant funds and donations.
We need experienced community leadership that respects important checks and balances, and will restore governmental and fiscal responsibility to Old Lyme.
Please elect Jude Read First Selectwoman!
Sincerely,
Bob Dunn,
Old Lyme.
Editor’s Note i): The author is the Old Lyme Parks & Recreation Commission Chairman, former chairman of the Town Woods Park Building Committee.
Editor’s Note ii): The author is also a member of the Boathouse/Hains Park Improvement Committee. We apologize that this detail was omitted from the original posting of the letter.
Comments
The boathouse project has been a 5 year project from the time of writing the grant to the finished product. The goal was not only to improve the facility but also to create a structure in the park that would be reflective of the town. The committee was composed of architects, project management professionals and rowers. Bob Dunn (and the editor) fails to mention that he is a member of the BHPIC and has had the opportunity to participate in the discussion and decision process but unfortunately, of the past 10 meetings he has attended but two.
All changes to the plan, design, scope and budget for this project have been reviewed, discussed and approved by the Board of Finance as well as unanimously by the Board of Selectmen. All information on the development of the project has been publicly available from the start.
Bob has claimed from early in the project that the cost was higher due to ‘errors and omissions’. There have been a few cases with both with the architect and the contractor. When that has happened, we have negotiated a financial settlement. One major cost increase was incurred when we attempted to reuse the foundation and pad, at Bob Dunn’s insistence to reduce costs, and against the advice of the architect, and a new foundation had to be constructed in mid project at a higher cost.
It should be noted that some members of the BHPIC and other interested members of the community have raised $108,000 for improvements to the park which are not in the scope of the boathouse project. These improvements will benefit all those who enjoy the park.
There are existing drainage issues which are being addressed; these have to do with the high volume of water coming off Boston Post Road in a heavy rain and being piped onto the park property; this is not new.
The boathouse has been fully operational since the LOLHS Spring Crew began in April. In the time the new boathouse has been open we have taught over 100 children and adults to row.
The boathouse is a benefit to the town and school. We thank Bonnie, Mary Jo, Skip and the Board of Finance for their strong support throughout the project.
Paul Fuchs
Co-chair Boathouse-Hains Park Improvement Committee