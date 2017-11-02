Letter to the Editor: Republican Plans Will Take Old Lyme Down Wrong Path

by

To the Editor:

The Republican candidates for Old Lyme Selectmen are running on two planks: regionalization is wrong and grants are bad. They are incorrect on both counts and will lead our town in the wrong direction. Bonnie Reemsnyder and Mary Jo Nosal are doing a great job and we must keep them in office.

Smart regionalization can afford small towns the ability to improve public services cost-effectively. The Ledge Light Health District promised just that: increasing services and reducing expense. In June 2016 the Republican-controlled Board of Finance, including RTC Chairman David Kelsey, voted to pursue joining the District. Chris Kerr opposed but in August, after the bipartisan Board of Selectmen’s unanimous decision, he joined the other members of the BOF in unanimously recommending the District to a Town Meeting. The town then voted to join Ledge Light.

We have not lost control over our health services. Bonnie Reemsnyder sits on the District’s Board, it hired our department’s administrative assistant, a contract prescribes our services, and Old Lyme may terminate the relationship if it doesn’t work well. The District is now enforcing the health code and all of us are materially safer.

Our small town has had substantial difficulty attracting police officers. The Board of Selectmen and the Republican BOF Chairman Andy Russell have advocated exploring whether a relationship with East Lyme might facilitate robust, affordable police protection, without abandoning local control. What harm is there in exploring this possibility?

Do folks think that our regionalized school system is a mistake?

The Republicans don’t like grants. They apparently would prefer to forgo beneficial community projects or pay 100% of the cost with increased property taxes. Why does this make sense?

Please join me in voting for Bonnie and Mary Jo next Tuesday. This is not a close call.

Sincerely,

Bennett J. Bernblum,

Old Lyme.

Editor’s Note: The author is a member of the Old Lyme Board of Finance and Democratic Town Committee, and chairman of the Halls Road Improvements Committee.