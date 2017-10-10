See ‘Faerieville USA’ at Flo Gris Museum Through Oct. 29

by

The Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme, Conn., presents Faerieville USA: In and Around a Wee Faerie Town on the grounds of museum’s campus through Oct. 29. It was announced on Friday that although the Museum and grounds will be open tomorrow, Columbus Day, the special events scheduled for the day – the Quirky and Creative Artisan Faire and parade led by the Chester Fife and Drum – have now been moved to Sunday, Oct. 22, due to the inclement weather forecast for Monday.

Visitors follow their map of Faerieville to 31 hand-crafted faerie scenes. Visitors will stroll along Wee Faerie Boulevard and marvel at the quintessential small-town features such as the wee faerie bakery, library, and flower shop. There’s everything faeries need to live, work, and play. This annual event has come to signify an enriching, not-to-be-missed outing for visitors of all ages.

This year’s Wee Faerie Village is the ninth of the Museum’s annual outdoor creative installations. Challenged to create their scenes using natural materials, most artists work for at least six months on their creations.

Erica Mann, a preschool teacher who resides in Pomfret, Conn.is fashioning the Faerieville Elementary School and Athletic Park for this year’s Wee Faerie Village. She says she’s enjoying thinking back to her favorite memories on a playground and them imagining how those old favorites could be constructed from natural materials like sticks, bark and moss.

A first-time contributor to the Village, Mann states, “I want to create a space that the littlest of faerie folk would love. Being a teacher myself, it is so perfect that I am creating the Faerieville Elementary School. I am designing a magical little place that I would want to teach if only I could shrink down and become one of those wee faeries!”

Artists are selected from across Connecticut and a few from outside the state. This year, students from Deep River Elementary School, Haddam-Killingworth High School, and the Interdistrict School for Arts and Communication (New London) returned to participate in the event. New to the artists’ roster this year are students from Pleasant Valley School in South Windsor, who are contributing the Faerieville Art Museum.

A special feature of Faerieville is Sand-topia, a small city made entirely of sand. Sand sculptor Greg Grady transforms a seven-ton pile of very dense, flat-grained sand into an intricate marvel-worthy mini metropolis.

Special Events

As part of its Wee Faerie Village exhibition, adults and families with children can enjoy a month of faerie-themed activities. Events include, parties, performances, book discussions, and craft activities. Many events are included in Museum admission. Visit www.FlorenceGriswoldMuseum.org for a complete list.

Sundays, October 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29

Every Sunday in October from 11am to 5pm visitors can drop in for Americana-inspired hands-on projects. A different project each week. Program is included in Museum admission.

Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 9

These events have now been postponed to Sunday Oct. 22, due to the inclement weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 9

The Museum will open on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Faerie dance lessons begin at 11:30 a.m. At noon, Chester Fife & Drum Corps will lead visitors in a parade through Faerieville. Wings, crowns, tiaras, and Americana attire are encouraged. Hands-on crafts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shop for artful objects created by local artisans and crafters inspired by the faerie realm. This quirky and creative artisan fair is a special one-day, pop-up event at the Museum. Program is included in Museum admission.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Join artist Maureen McCabe and gallery owner Jeff Cooley at the Cooley Gallery, 25 Lyme Street, Old Lyme for an intimate artful conversation about the work in The Fantastical Art of Maureen McCabe and Ersnt Von Maydell, a gallery show inspired by the fantastical artwork of Baron Ernst von Maydell (German, b. 1884). Cooley is a longtime collector of the fairy-filled images and McCabe created a new body of work inspired by the Baron’s whimsical paintings. A light reception concludes the event. The Fantastical Art of Maureen McCabe and Ersnt Von Maydell is on view at the Cooley Gallery October 7 through November 12, 2017.

Saturday, Oct. 14

From 11am to 4pm visitors can enjoy Faerieville’s Farm Day and Pumpkin Patch Party. Wonder through the pop-up barnyard and impromptu pumpkin patch. Meet Gemini the calf, Poppy the goat, Shasta the donkey, and hens Idina and Girdy before choosing and decorating the perfect pumpkin. Animals are visiting from Wounded Eagle Farm in Canterbury. Pumpkins, gourds, and other fall produce for sale by the Davis Farm of Norwich. Apples for sale from Haywood Farm in New Hartford.

Saturday, Oct. 21

From 11am to 4pm Leslie Evans, Director of the Avery-Copp House Museum, offers a drop-in presentation on the historic use of herbs in attracting or distracting faeries, protection from witches, or controlling others emotions (ie. love potions). Participants discover the “magical” property of these herbs before creating their faerie amulet sachet. Herb-infused snacks and beverages will be available for tasting. Program is included in Museum admission.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Visitors will have Halloween fun from 11am to 4pm with treats and hands-on crafts. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as faeries from around Faerieville (a butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker) to march in the Cavalcade of Costumes Parade. Parade begins at 12noon. Craft-bag prizes for all participants. Program is included in Museum admission.

The Museum is located at 96 Lyme Street, Old Lyme, CT, exit 70 off I-95. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm with extended hours on Sunday from 11am to 5pm. The Museum will open on Columbus Day, Monday, October 9 from 10am to 5pm. Admission during the exhibition is $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $13 for students, $5 for members. Children 12 and under are free thanks to the support of an anonymous donor. Admission includes the outdoor walking tour of the faerie village as well as the Florence Griswold House, Chadwick Studio, Rafal Landscape Center and the Krieble Gallery with three special exhibitions.