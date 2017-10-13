SECWAC Hosts Political Scientist, Foreign Policy Expert Tonight to Discuss, ‘Trump Foreign Policy’

by

The Southeast Connecticut World Affairs Council (SECWAC) presents Johns Hopkins University political scientist Michael Haltzel, PhD, who will deliver remarks on the foreign policy of the Trump administration on Friday, Oct. 13, at Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School Auditorium, located at 53 Lyme St, Old Lyme, CT 06371. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m.. Walk-in attendance is $20.

Dr. Haltzel is Foreign Policy Institute Senior Fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations, the School of Advanced International Studes, Johns Hopkins University. He received a B.A. magna cum laude with honors in history from Yale, an M.A. in Soviet Studies and a Ph.D. in history, both from Harvard, and also studied in Berlin, Marburg, and Helsinki. He speaks German and Russian, and is the author or editor of 10 books on European history and international relations, and a frequent contributor to American and European newspapers, journals, and the electronic media.

He capped a distinguished career in public service from 1994 to 2005 as senior foreign policy advisor to then-Senator Joseph R. Biden, Jr., and Staff Director of the Subcommittee on European Affairs of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As lead Democratic Senate staffer on NATO and Balkan policy, he co-led the bipartisan ratification of two rounds of NATO enlargement (1998; 2004) and was deeply involved in U.S. policy in the Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo campaigns.

In 2009-10, Haltzel was appointed Head of the U.S. Delegations to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) review conferences in Warsaw, Copenhagen, and Vienna, and headed the U.S. delegation to the OSCE’s 2009 Human Rights Conference in Warsaw. He has also served as director of West European studies at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, deputy director of Aspen Institute Berlin, and Chief of the European Division of the Library of Congress.

This presentation is a part of the SECWAC annual Speaker Series of up to 10 events held between September and June. SECWAC meetings are free to members; membership is $75 per year, or $25 to young adults under 35. The general public (non-members) is welcome for $20, and meetings are free for area college and high school students. Following the presentation, SECWAC members are invited to join Dr. Haltzel for a dinner at the Old Lyme Country Club; dinner is $35 and must be reserved in advance (by Tuesday, Oct. 10) via email at info@secwac.org.

The Southeast Connecticut World Affairs Council is a regional, nonprofit, membership organization affiliated with the World Affairs Councils of America. Their mission is to foster an understanding of issues related to foreign policy and international affairs through study, debate and educational programming. The organization provides a public forum for dialogue between our members and experts on foreign relations at up to 10 events per season between September and June. Membership information is available at secwac.org.