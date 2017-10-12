‘Meet the Candidates’ Night for Old Lyme Board of Selectmen is Tonight

by

The Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce will host a ‘Meet the Candidates for Old Lyme Board of Selectmen’ night on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Meeting Hall of Old Lyme Memorial Town Hall, 52 Lyme St., Old Lyme. All are welcome.

First Selectman candidates Bonnie A. Reemsnyder (D, incumbent) and Jude Read (R), and Selectmen candidates Mary Jo Nosal (D, incumbent) and Chris Kerr (R) will offer prepared remarks and answer questions posed by Paul Choiniere, Editorial Page Editor of The Day. Olwen Logan, Publisher/Editor of LymeLine.com and President of the Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce, will be event moderator.

Questions/topics for the candidates may be submitted for consideration in advance to editor@lymeline.com or email@lolcc.com or mailed to Lyme-Old Lyme Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 4152, Old Lyme, CT 06371. Questions must be received by Friday, Oct. 6.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls at Cross Lane Firehouse in Old Lyme will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available now through the Old Lyme Town Clerk.