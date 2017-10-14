‘Pour for a Pup’ at New Reynolds’ Building in Lyme Tonight Raises Funds for CT Pound Pups

by

LYME — Reynolds’ Subaru will be hosting Pour for a Pup event Saturday, Oct.14, to help support the Connecticut pound pups. The event will take place in Reynolds’ brand new state of the art facility. All are welcome.

This charity event will have wine and beer tastings from Tony’s Package Store and Staehly’s Farm, Tito’s has offered to provide cocktail tastings, fun auction items will be available, Best of Everything Country Gourmet will be catering the event, and DJ Boppers will be providing music.

Vice president of the CT Animal House, Jude Levin, states “Pour for a pup, yep that’s right! Come join us for a fun night with a wine and beer tasting, delicious food, awesome DJ “Boppers”, and the beautiful and gracious Renee DiNino who will be our Mistress of Ceremonies. All proceeds go directly to help the CT Pound dogs in need.”

The event will take place 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Reynolds’ Subaru, 268 Hamburg Rd., Lyme CT.

To purchase your tickets at $35 per person, come to Reynolds’, Malloves Jewelers, or visit www.ctanimalhouse.org.