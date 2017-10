by

presents “Protecting Plum Island” with Save the Sound’s Curt Johnson, on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Old Lyme Town Hall, 52 Lyme St. Plum Island, one of the islands of Long Island, N.Y., three miles south of East Lyme, is in danger of going up for auction.

Come learn more and see what you can do to help.

This event is free and open to public. For more information, call 860-710-5811.