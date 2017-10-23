Old Lyme Soccer Girls March on, Extend Unbeaten Record to 15-0

by

Paul Gleason’s soccer girls continued their extraordinary season Saturday with 4-0 win over Fitch at Poquonnock Plains Park. Mya Johnson had all four goals for Old Lyme with assists from Danielle McCarthy and Britney DeRoehn.

In goal for the Wildcats was Emma McCulloch with four saves while Valentina Silva and Francesca Foster defended the Fitch goal with 12 combined saves.

Old Lyme is now 15-0-0 overall and 9-0-0 in the Shoreline conference. The girls’ final game of the regular season is against Valley Regional High School at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at home.

Also, last week, Old Lyme defeated Woodstock Academy 3-0 on Thursday at Lyme-Old Lyme High School. Maddie Ouellette was first to score for Old Lyme with an unassisted goal. Mya Johnson followed up with two goals with one assisted by Maddie Ouellette.

Emily Rivera and Emma McCulloch were in goal for Old Lyme with 10 cumulative saves. In the net for Woodstock was Irene Askitis with 12 saves. Old Lyme is now 14-0-0 overall and 9-0-0 in the Shoreline.

Last Monday, Old Lyme defeated Old Saybrook at Old Saybrook High School 6-0. The Wildcat’s first goal was scored by Maddie Zrenda on a PK. Mya Johnson had three goals and one assist while Maddie Ouellette had 1put the ball in the net once but also notched two assists. Jenny Ritchie scored one goal and Ciara Klimaszewski had one assist.

In goal for Old Lyme were Emily Rivera and Emma McCulloch with six cumulative saves. In net for Old Saybrook was Kelsey True with 12 saves.