 Old Lyme Historical Society Hosts Launch Party for 2018 ‘Now and Then’ Calendar, Nov. 9

The Old Lyme Historical Society (OLHS) will be celebrating the release of the new 2018 Now & Then Old Lyme Community Calendar at a free public reception Thursday, Nov. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the OLHS building at 55 Lyme Street, Old Lyme. The calendar, along with other publications, will be for sale at the event. All are welcome to attend: wine, beer and light refreshments will be served and a door prize will also be awarded.

There will be a weaving demonstration, exhibition and sale by the Connecticut Handweavers Guild.

This is the fifth year that the OLHS has published this popular calendar that incorporates a different set of photographs from the organization’s archives, again juxtaposing the historical images with contemporary ones of the same scene. The images included in the calendar are a small sampling of the many interesting archived photographs of Old Lyme establishments, landscapes, and scenes dating back to the beginning of the twentieth century.

Each calendar month is generously sponsored by a different community organization and includes the dates of their events throughout the year. The intent is to highlight and assist in marketing activities occurring in Old Lyme in 2018 as well as remembering the past.

The Sponsors of the 2018 Now & Then Community Calendar are: the Town of Old Lyme, Speirs Plumbing, PGN Library, Lyme Art Association, Carousel Shop, Black Hall Grille, First Congregational Church, Bee & Thistle Inn, Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts, Florence Griswold Museum, Cooley Gallery and the Old Lyme Historical Society.

The 2018 Now & Then Old Lyme Community Calendar was designed by James Meehan and edited by Alison Mitchell. Michaelle Pearson was the copy-editor.

The mission of the OLHS is to “collect, preserve, and interpret the rich history” of Old Lyme. To find out more about the OLHS and its interesting activities, explore their website at www.oldlymehistoricalsociety.org or stop by its office in the Genealogy Room at the Old Lyme–Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library.