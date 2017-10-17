Lyme Public Library Foundation Presents ‘King Cole: The Songs of Cole Porter,’ Nov. 4 

by

The Lyme Public Library Foundation presents King Cole: The Songs of Cole Porter on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. Performed by Six of Clubs, conceived and narrated by Nick Firth, and produced by John Hargraves, the concert will feature an evening of classic Cole Porter tunes to benefit the Lyme Public Library Foundation.

A reception will follow the concert at the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts.

Patron tickets, including the concert and reception, are available for $100. Tickets for the concert alone are $40. Learn more at http://www.lymepl.org/ special-events.htm.

The Foundation expresses sincere gratitude to the event sponsors and underwriters, Sunset Hill Vineyards, Reynolds’ Garage & Marine, and Novak Brothers Landscaping.