Lyme-Old Lyme Annual VFW will host a Dinner Raffle at Christ The King Hall at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. All are welcome.

Raffle prizes include cash, vacation timeshare, a private airplane ride, Callaway golf clubs and more.

Admission is $25 per person or $10 for children under 12. Call John Donnelly at 860-904-0676 for tickets.

Ed Shyloski, Commander,Lyme-Old Lyme VFW Post 1467, notes, “We own no bar, no building; we just do good works” especially for

Vets In Need.