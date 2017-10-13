LAA Hosts ‘Palate to Palette,’ a Delicious, Fun-filled Fundraiser, Oct. 19

AREAWIDE — Lyme Art Association (LAA) hosts a delicious and art-filled fundraiser, ‘Palate to Palette,’ Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy a sumptuous offering by the area’s top restaurants and caterers, plus a variety of craft beer and wine.
The event includes a silent auction featuring works of art specially created by LAA member artists as well as celebrity artists.
Tickets are $45 for LAA members, or $50 for guests.
To register, visit https://events.r20.
constantcontact.com/register/ eventReg?oeidk= a07eejbz4vo5ae72587&oseq=&c=& ch=
