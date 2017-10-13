October 15, 2017

You are here: Home / Departments / Arts / LAA Hosts ‘Palate to Palette,’ a Delicious, Fun-filled Fundraiser, Oct. 19

LAA Hosts ‘Palate to Palette,’ a Delicious, Fun-filled Fundraiser, Oct. 19

October 13, 2017 by Leave a Comment

AREAWIDE — Lyme Art Association (LAA) hosts a delicious and art-filled fundraiser, ‘Palate to Palette,’ Oct. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy a sumptuous offering by the area’s top restaurants and caterers, plus a variety of craft beer and wine.

The event includes a silent auction featuring works of art specially created by LAA member artists as well as celebrity artists.

Tickets are $45 for LAA members, or $50 for guests.

Share
Filed Under: Arts, Old Lyme, Top Story

Speak Your Mind

*