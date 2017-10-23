Joshuatown Bridge Renovation Project Expected to Start Today in Lyme

by

The project to repair and repaint the Joshuatown Bridge in Lyme, which spans the Eight Mile River, is expected to start tomorrow. The Town of Lyme anticipates the project will take approximately three weeks to complete.

Although one-lane closures may be required for limited periods, detours should not be necessary and the flow of traffic should not be affected significantly.

The Town of Lyme reminds everyone to be especially vigilant while traveling both near and across this bridge, and also to be aware of the presence of the project workers.